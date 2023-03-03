Over 40 buildings damaged in severe weather, MEMA says

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released a report saying over 40 buildings across the state have been damaged by the severe weather Thursday, including 39 houses.

MEMA is currently working with multiple counties that were impacted to assess the damage.

One fatality was reported in Yazoo County where a tree fell onto a vehicle.

Below are the counties that have reported damage :

Itawamba - 30 homes; Itawamba Community College reporting damage

Monroe - 1 home; 1 apartment complex

Oktibbeha - 3 homes

Panola - 2 homes; 1 public building (Unoccupied building near the Sardis Community Nursing Home)

Pontotoc - 2 homes

Yazoo - 1 home

Statewide, there are reports of trees down, and power outages as well due to high winds. An injury has also been reported in Oktibbeha County.

If you have been affected, MEMA encourages Mississippians to take these 3 steps:

File an insurance claim Take photos of the damage Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report too

