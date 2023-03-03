Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

One fatality reported in early morning storms, Gov. Reeves says

A tree outside WLBT's station fell down Friday morning as a result of strong winds.
A tree outside WLBT's station fell down Friday morning as a result of strong winds.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person has died as a result of recent storms, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Friday morning social media post.

“Severe weather hit Mississippi last night. As of now, there has been one fatality reported,” he wrote. “Please pray for the victim’s family in this difficult time.”

Reeves did not say where the fatality occurred.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Malary White said the death occurred in Yazoo County.

It was not known how the person died.

Reeves went on to say that approximately 44,000 people were without power.

Meanwhile, MEMA reported on its social media account that a wind advisory remains in effect until this evening for parts of the state.

“There are reports of downed trees and power lines,” the agency wrote. “At home: Know your emergency plan, secure loose objects and stay away from windows. In a vehicle: Slow down and pull over if needed. Stay away from trees.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
American Car Center of Jackson closes along with 40 other locations.
American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson
A customer speaks with Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins about water debt relief Thursday morning.
‘My kids are never gonna believe it’: Jackson water customers receive millions of dollars in debt relief
Malik McGowan, 25, and Terrell Donelson, 25,
JPD: Two arrested in latest Jackson drug bust

Latest News

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: strong winds likely Friday; calmer, quieter weekend ahead
Power outage
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM storms, wind; PM sunshine Friday