Mixed reaction on IHL appointing Jackson State President

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We don’t need IHL to choose anyone for us. The last three that they have chosen have been a black eye. Enough is enough. Let’s cut off,” said Gean Tucker-Johnson.

“I support the board’s decision that they made because our position here is not to select the leadership but work with the leadership that is placed at the University,” Senator Sollie B. Norwood said.

People have mixed views on how JSU’s future president should be chosen. All of this coming after Thursday’s IHL special called board meeting, where President Thomas K. Hudson was placed on paid administrative leave due to a personnel matter.

Gean Tucker-Johnson, a former employee and alum of Jackson State, says she knows all too well what she calls the consequences of the board decisions when it comes to selecting the university’s leaders.

“Each time they choose a president, it’s always a blemish on our part, meaning that they haven’t done any background checks, and they have blemished characters,” said Johnson.

Senator Norwood says Hudson has made remarkable contributions to the school and placed the university in a great position academically and financially.

“The university really has a great bill of health since the time he has spent there,” Senator Norwood said. “We are financially stable, and in academia, we have made great strides and improvement.”

However, some alumni feel differently.

“I can’t see any money that he generated,” Johnson said. “I can’t see anything that he generated. The only that I know that he might have done was bringing Prime Time in, but that wasn’t nothing big for me.”

The board appointed Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as the acting president of JSU. Senator Norwood says he’s confident that the school will continue to excel and be successful.

“I expect Jackson State to continue to grow [and] thrive. We have legislative priorities, and we are still pushing for those things to be met,” Senator Norwood said.

