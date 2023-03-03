MDOC adds new Corrections Officers to ranks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections increased its ranks of Corrections Officers Friday with cadets’ completion of basic training.

Seven cadets became new corrections officers during a graduation ceremony in the training center at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

The ceremony included an invocation, singing of the National Anthem by one of the cadets, presentation of certificates, and reciting of the agency’s mission statement. Superintendent Derrick Chambers administered the oath of office to the cadets.

Commissioner Burl Cain encouraged the officers to work hard and remain true to themselves as they begin their new careers.

“You can help make good changes in this place but not let it change you. That’s going to be one of your greatest challenges,” Commissioner Cain said.

The officers completed a five-week training academy curriculum and have received assignments to locations around the facility. Two of the officers were part of the agency’s Equivalency of Training program whereas they received refresher training with MDOC while receiving credit for prior basic training received at other law enforcement agencies.

Training Director Perry Everett said the officers will continue to receive support from the agency during their careers and encouraged them to seek help whenever needed.

“We’re looking forward to working with these new officers coming into the fold,” Everett said. “Academy training is over now, but learning doesn’t stop here. We’ve given you the tools to be successful. Now it’s up to you to carry forward. We’ll always be there willing to help along the way.”

