McEvans, Yazoo City boys win state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - McEvans and Yazoo City get the golden ball back for the first time in a few years. The Warriors won the state title game for the first time since 2015, for the Indians, it’s been a bit longer since the last championship, the last title came in 1996.

The Warriors defeated McAdams 67-48 to win the 1A title game.

“It feels real good to be a state champion,” said Warrior head coach Eric Henry. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time, I got a chance to achieve it today. It feels real good to be a state champion. I’ve been with them since they were little... since they were 5 years old. They did it, hands down, they did it. They told me don’t worry about it, they were going to take care of it, and they did it.”

The Indians defeated Raymond 53-43 to win the 4A state championship for the first time in 27 years.

For head coach Anthony Carlyle, it’s the sixth title in ten years at three different school. Carlyle coached Velma Jackson to titles in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017, Columbus in 2018, and returned to bring his alma mater back to the promised land.

Carlyle’s father, Archie Carlyle, was the coach of the Indians’ ‘96 title team.

“It’s been a grind for the last 5 years but we finally reached what we’ve been trying to accomplish,” Anthony Carlyle said. “My daddy challenged me to come back home and turn this program around. He’s been ill and I wish he was here, that’s why I’m a little emotional, but I told him we was going to bring the gold ball back home to him.”

