Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police say the Friday afternoon shooting occurred on Maria Drive near the intersection of Barbara Ann Drive.

According to Captain Abraham Thompson, a suspect in a black vehicle opened fire on a Honda Accord that had two occupants inside.

The captain says the suspect struck one occupant, a male, and the other occupant was not injured.

An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Captain Johnson says the department is searching for a suspect. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

