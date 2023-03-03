Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police say the Friday afternoon shooting occurred on Maria Drive near the intersection of Barbara Ann Drive.

According to Captain Abraham Thompson, a suspect in a black vehicle opened fire on a Honda Accord that had two occupants inside.

The captain says the suspect struck one occupant, a male, and the other occupant was not injured.

An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Captain Johnson says the department is searching for a suspect. If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

