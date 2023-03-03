Careers
JSU football’s Blue and White game receives date

JSU football’s Blue and White game receives unofficial date (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mark your calendars, Jackson State family.

JSU football’s 2023 spring game has appeared to have received a date, according to a Jackson State coach.

The annual “Blue and White” game is a scrimmage between Jackson State football players in a game-like showcase that fans are allowed to attend. It is also the last official day on spring camp.

A Jackson State offensive analyst posted a tweet Wednesday, suggesting the spring scrimmage is set for Saturday, April 15, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game is reportedly set to begin at 3 p.m.

It has not officially been announced by the university.

Jackson State’s 22nd head coach T.C. Taylor is currently spearheading his first spring camp as the head coach of JSU and will be entering his first season at the helm of his alma mater.

With key pieces returning and signing to play for the Tigers in 2023 - such as defensive end Nyles Gaddy, running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson, LSU transfer defensive lineman Phillip Webb, and Oregon Transfer wide receiver/running back Seven McGee, etc. - Coach Taylor will welcome the same high-expectations set by the program and JSU fans in the upcoming 2023 season.

With a highly-talented and anticipated quarterback battle set to take place during the spring camp between Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown, Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School standout Zy McDonald, and Holmes Community College transfer Phillip Short, the Blue and White game will provide clarity on who Coach Taylor will elevate as the next starting quarterback following the transfer of Shedeur Sanders.

JSU will travel to Atlanta for their season opener of the 2023 season.

The defending consecutive SWAC champions will take part in a 2021 Celebration Bowl rematch against South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on August 26.

The time and place of the game has not been announced.

Click here to view the full schedule.

