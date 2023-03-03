JPD investigating after vehicle riddled with bullets on Maria Drive
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a crime scene on Maria Drive near the intersection of Barbara Ann Drive.
WLBT crews spotted bullet holes in a Honda Accord that appears to have crashed into another vehicle.
The department has not released any details about the crime scene at this time. This is a developing story.
