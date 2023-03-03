Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JPD investigating after vehicle riddled with bullets on Maria Drive

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a crime scene on Maria Drive near the intersection of Barbara Ann Drive.

WLBT crews spotted bullet holes in a Honda Accord that appears to have crashed into another vehicle.

The department has not released any details about the crime scene at this time. This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
A customer speaks with Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins about water debt relief Thursday morning.
‘My kids are never gonna believe it’: Jackson water customers receive millions of dollars in debt relief
Jackson State University names new acting president after placing Thomas Hudson on...
Jackson State University names new acting president after placing Thomas Hudson on administrative leave
American Car Center of Jackson closes along with 40 other locations.
American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi now has an official state gemstone
Mississippi now has an official state gemstone
WLBT at 4p
How “I Need a New Butt” became a chance for a new life: An interview with Toby Price
How ‘I Need a New Butt’ became a chance for a new life; a digital interview with Toby Price
How “I Need a New Butt” became a chance for a new life: An interview with Toby Price
How “I Need a New Butt” became a chance for a new life: An interview with Toby Price