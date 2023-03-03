JPD investigating after vehicle riddled with bullets on Maria Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a crime scene on Maria Drive near the intersection of Barbara Ann Drive.

WLBT crews spotted bullet holes in a Honda Accord that appears to have crashed into another vehicle.

The department has not released any details about the crime scene at this time. This is a developing story.

