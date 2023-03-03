Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson firefighters ready to move into new station

By Morgan Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Well, the issue with this station to this station should have been down about 10 years ago. These guys, they still staying here in this station. And I just, I just feel for them.”

Wild animals, rodents, ceilings caving in, and buckets to catch the water that drains from the sink: that is what the firefighters who live at the Jackson Fire Department’s station 20 deal with while they are on call to protect you.

“I think the holdup is that we had some issues with the subcontractors. I think some of them walked off the job,” Chief Willie G. Owens said.

Other than hearing this in random conversations, Chief Owens has not been given any official reason five months after the initial completion date on why firefighters are still living in subpar conditions.

“That station is really nice. It’s comfortable. It’s not you know more up to date. It’s more have a home feel you know, being there 24 hours, it helps to have a home feel so and we’re all like family so it’s it would be a big help,” Captain Robert Elbert said.

Captain Elbert has been a firefighter for 20 years.

Because of the age of the building, sometimes calls do not come through properly throughout the station.

Twenty-four hours a day, his team keeps a radio on them to ensure that they don’t miss a call.

This is just another reason he is ready to move. Firemen gave me an exclusive look of their new home that is literally steps away.

Inside is a whole new world. From fighting fires, to responding to medical calls, to saving cats out of trees, these dedicated public servants do it all and this is all their chief wants for them.

“So they just ready to get out of here. And I’m ready to for him to get out of here. They need to be in that new station,” Chief Owens said.

