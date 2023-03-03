Jackson artist creates murals to inspire, educate, and beautify neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I think these murals are very important.”

Vibrant colors turned into a visually appealing works of art are all across the capital city.

Artist and filmmaker Chris Windfield is the mastermind behind many of the murals that adorn walls, buildings, and hotels in Jackson.

Windfield says he started out as a young artist with a passion to breathe new life into some areas, especially neighborhoods that were neglected or were lacking colorful art.

“Honestly, I just wanted to take it to another level, and I just picked up a spray can and started spraying, so it was more like an experiment.” he said.

He says that experiment turned into an excellent way to use his gift of art to beautify parts of his hometown and create pieces that would get people talking.

“I feel like a lot of my murals I want people to kind of learn more about in their community,” Windfeild said.

He has been intentional about making his mark around town.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Jackson, you will find a mural called Three Leaders. It features civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers and R. L. T. Smith.

“I not only think it is a beautiful mural that I think can grab the attention of a passersby, but I think is also a mural that can teach and educate,” Windfield explained. “It helps people to ask those questions, and when they ask us questions, it also kind of starts the research. So, hopefully when people see the mural it kind of motivates him to research people they want to learn about.”

If you drive to Woodrow Wilson Avenue, you will find a colorful work of art called Pray For Our City.

“I have the family praying and it kind of symbolizes a lot of things going on in the city. I know the city kind of goes through changes, trials and tribulations, and it reminds the citizens of society to keep praying,” the artist and filmmaker stated.

Over on Ellis Avenue, there is this mural he calls Young King.

“If you look at the mural, you can see the boy looking up to the sunrise or sun. No matter how hard it gets always look up to the sky and try to be positive,” Windfield said.

He has created murals that feature musicians, movers, shakers, and history makers who have made positive impacts in the city, state and country.

The artist and filmmaker says knowing that his projects are transforming his community is priceless.

