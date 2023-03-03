Hundreds without power in Warren County due to high winds

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARREN COUNT, Miss. (WLBT) - Power lines in Warren County took a battering during Friday morning’s high winds. Residents starting their day were left in the dark as the system moved across central Mississippi.

At its height, Entergy reported more than 13,000 customers without power due to downed lines. One of the hardest hit areas was Warren county, where hundreds were left without power.

“Bad weather came through around 7:30, 8 o’clock,” said Stanley Kramer.

The 66-year-old’s morning routine was interrupted when winds began howling at his home on Old Highway 27. In minutes he was in the dark.

“Real strong winds, and about an hour after I went riding behind my house on the road, there was a tree that was on the power line,” said Kramer.

The 30-year Warren county resident was among the 350 customers without power in Warren county, according to Warren county EMA Director John Elfer. He reports that one tree fell, causing the temporary closure of Gowall Road. No homes were damaged.

Entergy reports that 148 homes were without power in the area around 1 p.m. Friday. Crews from Arkansas and Louisiana are arriving to assist with restoring power in scattered areas in the service area.

By early afternoon 9,000 customers remained without electricity. Entergy expects most will have power restored by 6 p.m. Friday. Outages could continue for some customers through Saturday.

