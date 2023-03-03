How ‘I Need a New Butt’ became a chance for a new life; a digital interview with Toby Price

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year Toby Price was a second-grade teacher in the Hinds County School District. Then he read the book “I Need a New Butt” to one of his classes. The superintendent apparently thought it was a classless move and Price was fired.

But, he’s made lemonade from those lemons and introduced the world to a monkey friend for kids and adults alike.

In this interview with WLBT+, Price explains that while his struggles are not over, his happy times are coming from his chance to share his family’s adventures.

