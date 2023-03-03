First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A line of storms is expected to move in after midnight and move out around the morning commute. It will not storm the entire time, in fact, storms are only expected to impact the area, if at all, for less than an hour. Severe weather is possible to accompany these storms, but the real threat will come from wind in and outside of thunderstorms. Winds will start picking up tonight and gust to between 40 and 60mph at times, peaking Friday morning around the morning commute and then diminishing by the afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to around 60. Friday will turn sunny and remain breezy with highs in the 60s. A little chill is in the air Saturday morning with lows expected in the 40s. Saturday will be sunny and around 70. Sunday will be sunny as well with highs in the 70s. Next week will start warm but could finish on a chilly note. Again, pay close to attention to the weather overnight tonight and in the morning Friday as it may be impacted by wind and some storms.

