Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: strong winds likely Friday; calmer, quieter weekend ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Storms will quickly be on the exit through the morning commute Friday – exiting our eastern communities by 8 AM. An isolated severe threat remains in play as the line treks east with strong winds and the potential for a spin-up tornado. Quickly, drier air will file in along a strong westerly wind that will still gusts 40-50 mph through mid-day, tapering gradually through the afternoon – bringing sunshine back with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. These strong winds could cause issues of fallen trees and power lines. We’ll fall into the 40s by early Saturday under mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of our storm system, a quiet weekend will be in the offing for central and southwest Mississippi. Expect seasonable starts in the 40s both mornings. Sunshine will help push highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday; in the 70s to near 80 by Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll continue the warming trend as a sub-tropical ridge pushes its nose northward again with highs in the 80s amid variably cloudy skies and a few showers through early to mid-week. The question will be timing when the ridge breaks down and cooler air settles into the region; which looks more likely by late next week, leading toward the beginning of Spring Break for many.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

