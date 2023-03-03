First Alert Forecast: breezy winds to continue this afternoon; quiet weather on the way this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although this morning’s storms have cleared out, winds will stay elevated and breezy for most of this afternoon in the wake of the front. Expect gusts as high as 40 to possibly 50 MPH at times over the next few hours before calming down by this evening. Otherwise, temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mainly sunny sky. Skies will remain mostly clear into tonight as well as temperatures fall to the 40s by morning.

Nice and quiet conditions are expected for this weekend as high pressure influences our weather. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures are on track to be slightly warmer on Sunday afternoon in the middle to upper 70s as winds become more southerly.

80-degree weather will quickly make a return by early next week in addition to the chance for some showers. Rain chances look to be elevated through mid-week as a frontal system drop in, eventually allowing for cooler air to funnel in across our area. Temperatures leading into next weekend could run well below average.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.