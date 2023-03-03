Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: breezy winds to continue this afternoon; quiet weather on the way this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although this morning’s storms have cleared out, winds will stay elevated and breezy for most of this afternoon in the wake of the front. Expect gusts as high as 40 to possibly 50 MPH at times over the next few hours before calming down by this evening. Otherwise, temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mainly sunny sky. Skies will remain mostly clear into tonight as well as temperatures fall to the 40s by morning.

Nice and quiet conditions are expected for this weekend as high pressure influences our weather. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures are on track to be slightly warmer on Sunday afternoon in the middle to upper 70s as winds become more southerly.

80-degree weather will quickly make a return by early next week in addition to the chance for some showers. Rain chances look to be elevated through mid-week as a frontal system drop in, eventually allowing for cooler air to funnel in across our area. Temperatures leading into next weekend could run well below average.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sunny and quiet conditions expected this weekend.
Peyton's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
American Car Center of Jackson closes along with 40 other locations.
American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson
A customer speaks with Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins about water debt relief Thursday morning.
‘My kids are never gonna believe it’: Jackson water customers receive millions of dollars in debt relief
Malik McGowan, 25, and Terrell Donelson, 25,
JPD: Two arrested in latest Jackson drug bust

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: strong winds likely Friday; calmer, quieter weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM storms, wind; PM sunshine Friday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Severe weather risk
First Alert Forecast: gusty winds and potential for strong storms to emerge late Thursday into early Friday