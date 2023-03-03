Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Family and friends hold balloon release in memory of Twyla Weems

Husband has been charged in shooting death
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family and friends are remembering 36-year-old Twyla Weems and her unborn son. Weems was shot and killed Monday morning.

Her husband, 41-year-old Ernest Weems, has been charged in her death.

Thursday night, dozens of people carrying blue and white balloons joined family members to remember Weems.

They tell WLBT she was a payroll specialist with Jackson Public Schools.

Her older brother added she will be remembered as loving and compassionate. He also said her death was senseless and something no family should have to go through, but says now they are holding on to memories.

“Us arguing. Us always disagreeing to agree,” Tymon Maxwell, the older brother of Weems said. “Always, always felt like she was too hard on the kids but then she was always firm talking about you can’t give the kids everything. But she will be missed man, she was a beautiful person.”

Weems was the mother of two children who are 6 and 7 years old.

She was four months pregnant with a son. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Weems was shot by her husband at 2450 South Pine Lea Drive during an argument.

