DIGITAL DESK: Mississippi prisons doing better, Jackson bills to make city safer, lawmakers says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s prison system has had its share of criticism and even federal scrutiny, but better days may be ahead.

State Senator Daniel Sparks (R-Belmont), Vice Chair of the Senate Corrections Committee, said in an interview with WLBT+ that the Senate is being careful to make sure the legislature is funding programs to help people who go into the system learn life skills and come out as more productive members of society.

Sparks also spoke about some of the bills affecting policing in Jackson and the capital city’s water systems.

“You have to have a vibrant capital city to have a vibrant state,” he said. “When you have a failing water system and you have a rising crime problem, it is not the duty of the legislature to look the other way.”

