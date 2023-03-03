Careers
42K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of Mississippians on the heels of strong storms that rolled through the Magnolia State Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, 17,248 people were without power across Mississippi.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 42,216 people are without electricity in the state, according to poweroutage.us.

Of that number, 3,625 people had no power in Hinds County.

Wind gusts as strong as 57 miles per hour were recorded at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport as remnants of the storm moved eastward early Friday.

While the worst of the severe weather has exited most of the state, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. for Attala, Leake, Scott, Rankin, and Smith Counties.

See the full list of alerts and warnings here.

