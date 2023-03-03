17K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands of Mississippians on the heels of strong storms that rolled through the Magnolia State Friday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, 17,248 people were without power across the state, according to poweroutage.us .

Of that number, 5,927 people had no power in Hinds County.

Wind gusts as strong as 57 miles per hour were recorded at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport as remnants of the storm moved eastward early Friday.

While the worst of the severe weather has exited most of the state, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. for Attala, Leake, Scott, Rankin, and Smith Counties.

See the full list of alerts and warnings here.

