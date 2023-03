TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice has been issued for the entire town of Terry, impacting about 1,400 residents.

The notice was issued as crews make repairs to a main break on Jackson Street.

Repairs are expected to take six hours to complete.

