Things To Know Thursday, March 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; strong storm threat overnight, early Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies amid a warm air mass over central and southwest Mississippi. An approaching system will help to kick up storm chances by the overnight period. For most, during the day, Thursday will just be warm and breezy with highs well into the 80s. An isolated severe threat may emerge during the afternoon hours north of I-20 with widely scattered storms. Winds will pick up quickly after sunset, gusting 35-45 mph at times, without a storm. Our main event will likely move in along a squall line after midnight into early Friday morning. This will require a heightened awareness as strong winds, hail, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

2. American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson

American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson (Source: WSFA 12 News)

American Car Center of Jackson closed for business Friday, along with the used car company’s 40 other dealerships. The closure was abrupt. The American Car Center in Jackson is located at 6103 I-55 Frontage Road. The company, headquartered in Memphis, had 288 employees who received emails announcing their termination and informing them they must be off the premises by 5 p.m. that same day. A class action lawsuit already has been filed on behalf of those employees. Thousands of customers were left confused by the change.

3. FBI raids Ridgeland business

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business (WLBT)

FBI agents converged on two Ridgeland buildings Wednesday. The FBI activity was at both 623 and 625 Highland Colony Parkway. At least one of the buildings involved is listed as the address of AIS Healthcare, a pharmacy, according to the company’s website. There was also another FBI raid Wednesday at a business at 23952 Highway 80 in Chunky, Mississippi. A Google search of that address lists it as another location of AIS Healthcare. WLBT received the following statement from Marshay Lawson, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Jackson Division: “The FBI is conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity in Chunky and Ridgeland. To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, I cannot share details as this is an ongoing investigation. Currently, there is not a threat to the public and I do not anticipate any additional updates today.” According to their website, AIS is a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy that also provides infusion care. Throughout the morning, WLBT watched as FBI agents actively scoured the office building. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises. This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.