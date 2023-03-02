Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Street now open in Canton after fatal car crash into building

Driver killed after crashing into Canton building
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Peace Street in Canton is now reopen following a fatal wreck where a driver of a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday.

A man was killed after crashing into an unoccupied Canton building.

According to authorities, the driver appeared to have been speeding over railroad tracks when the crash occurred.

The sidewalk will remain closed around the majorly damaged structure.

