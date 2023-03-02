Street now open in Canton after fatal car crash into building

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Peace Street in Canton is now reopen following a fatal wreck where a driver of a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday.

A man was killed after crashing into an unoccupied Canton building.

According to authorities, the driver appeared to have been speeding over railroad tracks when the crash occurred.

The sidewalk will remain closed around the majorly damaged structure.

