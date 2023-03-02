Careers
‘Several individuals’ being questioned after threatening phone call causes lockdown at 2 Richland schools(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - “Several individuals” are being questioned by police after two Richland schools went into lockdown protocol following a threatening phone call Thursday morning.

Richland High School and Richland Upper Elementary School are now back to normal activity after an assessment by the Richland Police Department and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

“The RCSD administration, the Richland Police Department, and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department acted quickly to assess the threat and several individuals are being held for questioning,” a Facebook post by Richland High School read.

As a precautionary measure, there will be additional law enforcement present on both campuses for the remainder of the day.

