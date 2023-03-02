Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
MRA girls’ basketball, Jackson Prep boys’ basketball claim MAIS Overall Championship

By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two private schools in the metro area were crowned MAIS Overall champions at Mississippi College Wednesday night.

On the girls’ basketball side, the Madison-Ridgeland Academy beat Presbyterian Christian School inside of Mississippi College’s basketball arena to claim the overall championship after beating the Lady Bobcats in the MAIS 6A championship game just a few weeks ago.

MRA took a 26-20 lead in the third quarter Wednesday night through a Presley Hughes’ three. PCS’ Addyson Sherer dribbled around the Patriot defense and hit a jump shot to end the third quarter trailing 26-23.

Sherer later tied the game with a shot behind the arc in the fourth quarter. However, MRA ways able to pull away late and secure the win 42-29.

“The whole team gave everything they had, they worked unbelievably hard, but these three seniors right here, this is a special moment for them,” MRA head coach Stephen Force said. “They deserve this. They worked for it, [and] I’m just so proud of ‘em.”

On the boys’ side of the MAIS Overall championship, MAIS 6A runners-up Jackson Prep beat the 4A champions Clinton Christian Academy.

Jackson Prep’s dual-sport athletes Konnor Griffin and William Laird starred for the Patriots Wednesday night, leading to the Patriots claiming the MAIS Overall championship for the second consecutive year, beating the Warriors 57-46.

