MHSAA 6A state championship to feature a Rankin County match-up
The Brandon Bulldogs and Northwest Rankin Cougars will face off in the boys’ championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Bulldogs and Northwest Rankin Cougars boys’ basketball teams will meet in the MHSAA 6A championship game Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Cougars defeated Horn Lake 58-46 Wednesday night, and the Bulldogs defeated Olive Branch 77-49 to set up the showdown.
The teams played twice in the regular season, and the Bulldogs were victorious in both, winning 63-49 on the road on Nov. 12, and 49-45 at home on Dec. 16.
The championship game will be the final game at the Big House in 2023, at 7:00 on Saturday. Neither team has won a boys’ basketball championship.
Joining the two Rankin County teams playing Saturday are the Germantown and Forest girls. The Mavericks play Tupelo at 5:00, and the Bearcats play Booneville at 1:00.
Wednesday results
6A Girls
Germantown 46 def. Harrison Central 35
6A Boys
Northwest Rankin 58 def. Horn Lake 46
Brandon 77 def. Olive Branch 49
3A Girls
Forest 47 def. Kossuth 39
Booneville 34 def. Morton 30
3A Boys
Booneville 66 def. Morton 50
Championships (Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum)
3A Girls
Forest vs. Booneville, 1:00
6A Girls
Germantown vs Tupelo, 5:00
6A Boys
Northwest Rankin vs. Branon, 7:00
