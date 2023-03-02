MHSAA 6A state championship to feature a Rankin County match-up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Bulldogs and Northwest Rankin Cougars boys’ basketball teams will meet in the MHSAA 6A championship game Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Cougars defeated Horn Lake 58-46 Wednesday night, and the Bulldogs defeated Olive Branch 77-49 to set up the showdown.

The teams played twice in the regular season, and the Bulldogs were victorious in both, winning 63-49 on the road on Nov. 12, and 49-45 at home on Dec. 16.

The championship game will be the final game at the Big House in 2023, at 7:00 on Saturday. Neither team has won a boys’ basketball championship.

Joining the two Rankin County teams playing Saturday are the Germantown and Forest girls. The Mavericks play Tupelo at 5:00, and the Bearcats play Booneville at 1:00.

Wednesday results

6A Girls

Germantown 46 def. Harrison Central 35

6A Boys

Northwest Rankin 58 def. Horn Lake 46

Brandon 77 def. Olive Branch 49

3A Girls

Forest 47 def. Kossuth 39

Booneville 34 def. Morton 30

3A Boys

Booneville 66 def. Morton 50

Championships (Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum)

3A Girls

Forest vs. Booneville, 1:00

6A Girls

Germantown vs Tupelo, 5:00

6A Boys

Northwest Rankin vs. Branon, 7:00

