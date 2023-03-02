Judge dismisses wrongful death case against TMM Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge has tossed out a complaint against an engineering firm sued in connection with the 2018 death of a Jackson Academy teenager.

On Thursday, Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson issued an order dismissing the case against TMM Hall.

TMM was being sued by the parents of Frances Fortner, a teen who was killed after her vehicle struck an unsecure manhole cover and flipped.

Frances was on her way to her high school graduation rehearsal at the time.

The incident occurred along Ridgewood Road.

The major North Jackson thoroughfare had just been repaved as part of a major city project, but the manhole cover had not been secured. The city received complaints about it the same day the fatal accident occurred, court records show.

The family of the teen alleged TMM was partially responsible, because of its work on the contract.

However, Peterson disagreed, saying that TMM’s work wrapped up in early 2016, approximately two years before the teen’s tragic death.

“TMM Hall was not involved in the planning, ordering materials, road milling, installation, modification, or reinstallation of the manhole cover or risers that caused the fatal accident,” she wrote. “The plaintiffs have failed to establish any definitive connection.”

The ruling comes more than two weeks after a hearing on motions by TMM and IMS Engineering to dismiss the charges.

Thomas and Laurilyn Fortner filed a wrongful death suit against the city of Jackson and others in November 2018. In an amended complaint filed in September 2020, TMM was added.

IMS was the city’s former one-percent program manager, responsible for implementing and overseeing projects funded by Jackson’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

TMM was a subcontractor for that company, responsible for managing some paving projects.

However, Peterson said the company was long gone when the accident occurred.

“The unrefuted testimony is that TMM Hall had completed their portion of duties and had been released from the project sometime in early 2016,” she wrote.

“Plaintiffs attempted to craft a negligence-based duty argument based on the contractual relationship between TMM Hall, IMS Engineering and the city; however, the relationship... is far too remote from the time of the accident to create a duty.”

Peterson has yet to rule on whether the case should go forward against IMS.

TMM Hall by Anthony Warren on Scribd

