JPD: Two arrested in latest Jackson drug bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team made two arrests in a drug bust earlier this week.

According to JPD, the department’s C.A.T. division began an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the areas of Clinton Boulevard and Flag Chapel Road.

The operation led to the arrests of Malik McGowan, 25, and Terrell Donelson, 25, Tuesday.

McGowan was charged with possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, possession of marijuana with a firearm, possession of cocaine with a firearm, and possession of MDMA with a firearm.

Donelson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

