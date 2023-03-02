Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson State baseball’s starting pitchers was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of The Week for his performance last week.

.@GoJSUTigersBSB starting pitcher Jesse Caver has been named the SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week! 🔵🐅 #TheeILove



Caver pitched 8 shutout innings in JSU’s 3-0 win against New Orleans last Friday and has an average ERA of just 1.80 runs per game in 4 appearances @WLBT — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) March 2, 2023

Jesse Caver pitched nine combined shutout innings last week, eight of which came in a 3-0 victory against New Orleans last Friday. He allowed only four hits and two walks, along with fanning five New Orleans Privateer batters.

For the season, Caver has a record of 2-1 on the mound for the Tigers in four appearances with a 1.80 ERA, and is tied for eighth in the SWAC in strikeouts with 13.

Caver has not allowed a run in his last 11 innings he’s pitched.

Jackson State is 8-2 so far this season and is currently on a six-game winning streak heading into the weekend series against in-state rival Alcorn State.

Caver will likely start the first game of the series on the bump for the Tigers. Despite Alcorn’s 1-7 start to the 2023 season, anything can happen in a rivalry matchup, and Caver will have to perform as he has all season to give JSU a series opening win away from home.

The two rivals will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lorman, Mississippi at Alcorn’s Willie E. “Rat” McGowan Stadium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.