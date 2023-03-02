Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Jackson State baseball ace earns SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week(JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson State baseball’s starting pitchers was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of The Week for his performance last week.

Jesse Caver pitched nine combined shutout innings last week, eight of which came in a 3-0 victory against New Orleans last Friday. He allowed only four hits and two walks, along with fanning five New Orleans Privateer batters.

For the season, Caver has a record of 2-1 on the mound for the Tigers in four appearances with a 1.80 ERA, and is tied for eighth in the SWAC in strikeouts with 13.

Caver has not allowed a run in his last 11 innings he’s pitched.

Jackson State is 8-2 so far this season and is currently on a six-game winning streak heading into the weekend series against in-state rival Alcorn State.

Caver will likely start the first game of the series on the bump for the Tigers. Despite Alcorn’s 1-7 start to the 2023 season, anything can happen in a rivalry matchup, and Caver will have to perform as he has all season to give JSU a series opening win away from home.

The two rivals will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lorman, Mississippi at Alcorn’s Willie E. “Rat” McGowan Stadium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
American Car Center of Jackson closes along with 40 other locations.
American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
MSDH: Daycare where child nearly drowned did not have enough staff, pool not secure
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi

Latest News

Jackson State baseball completes third-straight comeback to down Arkansas-Pine Bluff (AP...
Jackson State baseball completes third-straight comeback to down Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mississippi State rallies late, beats Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in a midweek classic
Mississippi State rallies late, beats No. 25 Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in a midweek classic
SOURCE: WLBT
JSU baseball earns two comeback wins, goes undefeated in MLB Andre Dawson Classic
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss