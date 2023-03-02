House amends bill to create Jackson water utility after speaking with third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legislation criticized for being a “grab for money” by the city of Jackson’s third-party water manager has been modified, in part, to address some of his concerns.

The bill is S.B. 2889, which initially would have transferred ownership of the city’s water, sewer and stormwater systems to a regional utility authority.

However, a version of the bill now expected to be considered in the Senate would only transfer control of those assets to the authority, leaving their ownership in the capital city’s hands.

“Henifin discussed as one of his issues with the Senate bill the fact that Jackson would be losing ownership of the assets,” said Rep. Shanda Yates. “So, we tweaked the language so that the city could retain ownership... and the utility district could simply have a leasehold.”

“They would need to have some sort of a leasehold on the asset, a leasehold interest, for bonding purposes and things like that.”

Henifin is Ted Henifin, who was named interim third-party manager as part of a November court order placing Jackson’s water system under federal receivership. He was not immediately available for comment for this story.

The initial legislation said the third-party manager supported a regional authority “separate and distinct from the city of Jackson to assume ownership, management and control over the water system” once the receivership ends.

Henifin, though, said he never backed the idea, but instead suggested the idea of a local authority involving only the city of Jackson.

Yates, who was chosen to handle the bill in the House, said lawmakers recently met with the third-party manager to flesh out his concerns about the legislation and see how they could change it.

“He named some of the things that he wished were different and would like to see [changed] and some of those things we were able to incorporate,” Yates said. “A couple of those things we didn’t feel we could incorporate... but we did listen to him and take his suggestions into account.”

Among changes, Yates says the utility authority is being changed to a corporate nonprofit.

Meanwhile, provisions are being included to ensure that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds allocated to fix Jackson water system are properly spent.

“We made sure that there were lots of transparency measures in there, so that everyone from citizens to the legislature to the Governor’s Office, can look and see what’s going on,” she said. “We did not want to get into another TANF scandal, where there’s some rogue 501(c)(3) set up, nobody knows what they’re doing and they’re in charge of $800 million.”

The measure passed out of the Senate on February 7 and was transferred to the House.

A committee substitute based partly on conversations with Henifin cleared the House Public Utilities Committee on February 14. However, it has yet to be brought up for a vote on House floor.

The bill has been criticized by city leaders, members of the Jackson Legislative Delegation and the interim third-party manager alike, in part, because it would transfer ownership of Jackson’s water assets to an unelected authority.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba likened it to “plantation politics,” saying the state believes it’s “some parental force that... is supposed to be some overseer of the city of Jackson.”

District 26 Sen. John Horhn said the measure was “a taking. They are taking an asset owned by the city of Jackson and they’re giving it to somebody else.”

Henifin, meanwhile, said S.B. 2889 was a “pure grab for money,” that not only took Jackson’s infrastructure, but the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds recently allocated for fixing it.

More than $800 million has been allocated by the federal government specifically to address water and sewer needs in Jackson. Opponents are worried that if an authority is created, those funds will be taken from Jackson to benefit other utility members.

The utility will include the cities of Ridgeland and Byram. Ridgeland currently is on Jackson sewer, while Byram is on Jackson water.

The bill’s author, Sen. David Parker, maintains the measure is not about control, but ensuring Jackson’s water system is properly managed once the third-party manager leaves. He told WLBT he started writing the it last year, prior to federal funds being allocated.

“We did add language that specifically stated that any federal funds that have been allocated or that are coming to the city of Jackson has to be used in the city of Jackson and in accordance with federal orders or guidelines,” Yates said, backing up Parker’s previous statements. “We put language in there to make that abundantly clear.”

Yates said lawmakers were unable to include some of Henifin’s proposals, including giving the Environmental Protection Agency and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality positions on the board of directors.

The authority will be governed by a nine-member board of directors, with four members appointed by the mayor, three appointed by the governor and two appointed by the lieutenant governor.

“I think it’s a really bad idea to mix regulators and operators on the board, and I don’t even know that DEQ and EPA would accept positions,” Yates said.

“But we did put language in the bill specifically stating that EPA and DEQ would be provided with notice of all board meetings and that those meetings are open to the public, subject to open records, subject to the Open Meetings Act, all that sort of stuff. So, they can certainly attend the meetings. But they should not be on the board as regulators.”

Yates says the authority also is being set up as a corporate nonprofit and the position of authority president has been renamed executive director.

“If you read his 30-page report, he wanted to create this corporate nonprofit... that was his idea,” she said. “So, the ultimate structure of this entity is a nonprofit, a corporate nonprofit.”

Henifin released his financial plan in late January. As part of it, he was required to include several options for the future governance of Jackson water. He included the pros and cons of several ideas but did not endorse any.

Instead, he said the creation of any future governance model “should occur with judicial oversight” and that “judicial oversight should remain in place until at least all the federal funding has been obligated.”

