Gun found in student’s backpack at Hancock High

The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student's backpack at Hancock High School.
The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Hancock High School.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The school district says all students are safe after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Hancock High School.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX that other students saw something inside the school and said something to officials.

The Hancock High School Resource Officer and school administration implemented the safety procedures and quickly resolved the incident.

There was no threat to any students, according to the district.

Adam said the gun was a “semi-automatic pistol with one round loaded” and that the 16-year-old student was taken to youth court.

