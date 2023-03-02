First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breezy and warm night is ahead with lows in the 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny and windy with highs in the middle 80s. A storm or two is possible during the day and we have an enhanced threat of severe weather for our area into Friday morning. While a few storms are possible Thursday and Thursday night, a line of storms will cross the area in the early morning hours Friday giving us a more widespread threat for severe weather. There is still a large question mark looming over our threat for severe weather. There is a ton of veering wind and sheer expected, and while that lends itself to a threat for severe weather in the first place, this may actually overwhelm the weather system, limiting the activity. Regardless, winds will gust over 40mph through Friday morning. Wind damage is likeliest from storms in this situation with a lowered widespread tornado threat for Central and Southwest Mississippi. However, it still remains a threat. Friday through Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

