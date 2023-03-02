Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breezy and warm night is ahead with lows in the 60s.  Thursday will be partly sunny and windy with highs in the middle 80s.  A storm or two is possible during the day and we have an enhanced threat of severe weather for our area into Friday morning.  While a few storms are possible Thursday and Thursday night, a line of storms will cross the area in the early morning hours Friday giving us a more widespread threat for severe weather.  There is still a large question mark looming over our threat for severe weather.  There is a ton of veering wind and sheer expected, and while that lends itself to a threat for severe weather in the first place, this may actually overwhelm the weather system, limiting the activity.  Regardless, winds will gust over 40mph through Friday morning.  Wind damage is likeliest from storms in this situation with a lowered widespread tornado threat for Central and Southwest Mississippi.  However, it still remains a threat.  Friday through Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi

Latest News

Storm risk Thursday
First Alert Forecast: storms possible Thursday into early Friday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday; storm risks remain mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday; storm threat late Thursday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: