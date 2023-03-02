First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Thursday; strong storm threat overnight, early Friday

THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies amid a warm air mass over central and southwest Mississippi. An approaching system will help to kick up storm chances by the overnight period. For most, during the day, Thursday will just be warm and breezy with highs well into the 80s. An isolated severe threat may emerge during the afternoon hours north of I-20 with widely scattered storms. Winds will pick up quickly after sunset, gusting 35-45 mph at times, without a storm. Our main event will likely move in along a squall line after midnight into early Friday morning. This will require a heightened awareness as strong winds, hail and tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Storms will quickly be on the exit through the morning commute Friday – exiting our eastern communities by 7 AM. An isolated severe threat remains in play as the line treks east with strong winds and the potential for a spin-up tornado. Quickly, drier air will file in along a strong westerly wind that will still gusts 40-50 mph through mid-day, tapering gradually through the afternoon – bringing sunshine back with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. We’ll fall into the 40s by early Saturday under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quiet weekend is in the offing for central and southwest Mississippi – with sunshine and highs near 70 on Saturday; in the middle to upper 70s by Sunday. We’ll continue the warming trend as a sub-tropical ridge pushes its nose northward again with highs in the 80s amid variably cloudy skies and a few showers through early to mid-week. The question will be timing when the ridge breaks down and cooler air settles into the region; which looks more likely by late next week, leading toward the beginning of Spring Break for many.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

