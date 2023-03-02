Careers
First Alert Forecast: gusty winds and potential for strong storms to emerge late Thursday into early Friday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm, muggy airmass will be in place today out ahead of our next weather maker. There could be a few showers or thunderstorms around this afternoon or early evening, but the best chance for strong storms with this system will likely hold off until overnight. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to soar to the middle 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will pick up quite a bit later this evening and during the overnight period as the front nears from the west. South winds could gust upwards of 40 to 50 MPH outside of any thunderstorms. A squall line will then pass through the area after midnight into early Friday morning. A strong storm is possible with this line, which could feature damaging winds and a tornado. Make sure you have a way to hear warnings tonight in case any are issued.

While the band of storms should exit most of central MS by 7 AM or so Friday morning, winds will stay very breezy as cooler and drier air funnels in. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees with brighter skies in the forecast. Skies will remain clear overnight as we cool down to the 40s.

A beautiful weekend is on tap for the area as quiet and calm conditions prevail. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday with next close to average in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will be slightly warmer on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. 80-degree weather looks to return by early next week as well as the chance for some showers. A system could bring a tad better chance for rain by mid-week with another cool down possible towards the end of the work week.

