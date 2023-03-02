Careers
Driver killed after crashing into Canton building(Viewer)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after crashing into a Canton building Wednesday.

The crash happened on Peace Street and, according to authorities, the driver appeared to have been speeding over railroad tracks when the crash occurred.

Peace Street in now temporality closed, allowing crews to safely clear the area before reopening the road to traffic.

