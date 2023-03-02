Driver killed after crashing into Canton building

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed after crashing into a Canton building Wednesday.

The crash happened on Peace Street and, according to authorities, the driver appeared to have been speeding over railroad tracks when the crash occurred.

Peace Street in now temporality closed, allowing crews to safely clear the area before reopening the road to traffic.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.