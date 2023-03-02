Briarwood One owner gets temporary restraining order against Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a derelict office building in North Jackson has been granted a victory in Hinds County Chancery Court.

On Tuesday, the court granted a temporary restraining order against the city of Jackson, barring them from tearing down the Briarwood One building and preventing them from arresting its owner, Mike Kohan.

“This remedy is necessary because a trial on the merits of the issue may be moot if property is destroyed and/or Kohan is arrested for failing to demolish the property prior to trial,” Chancery Judge Tametrice Hodges wrote.

The order will be in place 30 days.

Hodges also ordered the petitioners to post a $10,000 bond to cover damages, court costs and attorney’s fees if the city’s actions are determined to be “wrongfully enjoined.”

An attorney for Kohan filed for the restraining order on February 15, a day after Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds signed an order saying an arrest warrant would be issued for Kohan’s arrest.

Reynolds gave Kohan 10 days to turn himself in to the Jackson Police Department or face extradition from New York.

The order was handed down after Kohan failed to tear down the Briarwood One facility, per a previous court order.

Kohan is managing partner of Briarwood Realty Holding LLC, the company that owns the 90,000-square-foot Briarwood One

The building has fallen into disrepair in recent years, having been ravaged by vagrants. It used to be home to numerous businesses, as well as a for-profit college.

