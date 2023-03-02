Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck

Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.
Authorities are working a wreck at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - 24-year-old Zachery Sanders of Biloxi has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Big Ridge Road.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, Sanders was the driver of a northbound Jeep that collided with another car, causing the Jeep to rollover several times. Sanders, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma at 4:20 p.m.

D’Iberville Police Department is currently in charge of the investigation and accident reconstruction.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business
Brett DiBiase
Former wrestler tied to TANF scandal pleads guilty to conspiracy in federal court
American Car Center of Jackson closes along with 40 other locations.
American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson
A customer speaks with Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins about water debt relief Thursday morning.
‘My kids are never gonna believe it’: Jackson water customers receive millions of dollars in debt relief
‘Several individuals’ being questioned after threatening phone call causes lockdown at 2...
‘Several individuals’ being questioned after threatening phone call causes lockdown at 2 Richland schools

Latest News

Power outage
17K Mississippians without power after strong winds cause outages
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: strong winds likely Friday; calmer, quieter weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: AM storms, wind; PM sunshine Friday
Jackson artist creates murals to inspire, educate, and beautify neighborhoods
Jackson artist creates murals to inspire, educate, and beautify neighborhoods
Paradise Pier to rise costal Mississippi tourism
Paradise Pier expected to raise tourism numbers across coastal Mississippi