American Car Center closes 40 locations, including Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Car Center of Jackson closed for business Friday, along with the used car company’s 40 other dealerships. The closure was abrupt.

The American Car Center in Jackson is located at 6103 I-55 Frontage Road.

The company, headquartered in Memphis, had 288 employees who received emails announcing their termination and informing them they must be off the premises by 5 p.m. that same day.

A class action lawsuit already has been filed on behalf of those employees.

Thousands of customers were left confused by the change.

One Jackson customer, who did not wish to be named, forwarded to WLBT a text she received Wednesday afternoon, March 1.

“Please be advised that effective March 1 2023 the servicing of your account will be transferred from RAC Dealership LLC DRA American Car Center to Westlake Portfolio Management,” it reads.

It was her first indication that something was wrong.

“I am up to date on my car so I am not understanding why we should have to pay a debt collection agency whom we did not give our information to,” she said.

About two hours after receiving the text, the customer said she received an email from Westlake, a third-party debt collection agency that specializes in auto loan servicing based in California.

The email included instructions about how to make payments on her loan.

Social media posts on employee and customer pages have been increasingly plentiful as news spread of the job terminations and loan servicing changes.

American Car Company had dealerships in 10 states, mostly in the Southeast.

