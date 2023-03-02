2 Richland schools enter ‘lockdown procedures’ following threatening phone call

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland High School and Richland Upper Elementary School are in “lockdown protocol” following a threatening phone call Thursday morning.

According to a post by The Richland Police Department, following the phone call, both schools went into lockdown procedures.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Police Department are assessing the threat and are working to identify those responsible.

Both campuses are in lockdown protocol and extra campus security is in place.

“We ask that all visitors stay clear of these campuses to assist in this matter,” the post concluded.

