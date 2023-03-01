Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Newton County were captured Wednesday morning by Newton Police and Newton County sheriff’s deputies in Newton. Officials said the three men from Honduras were in the country illegally. They could face additional charges.

(Original story posted appears below.)

A manhunt was underway in Newton and Scott counties Tuesday night.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96-mile marker.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol CTED are involved in the search.

Images of the three are not of the highest quality.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3...
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96 mile marker.(Newton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3...
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96 mile marker.(Newton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3...
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96 mile marker.(Newton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss
5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Louisiana man dies in Miss. wreck after vehicle crashes into trees, catches fire

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, March 1
Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022.
100 days missing: Authorities continue search for 11-year-old Cornelius girl
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday; storm risks remain mid-late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Wednesday; storm threat late Thursday
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad