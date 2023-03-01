UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Newton County were captured Wednesday morning by Newton Police and Newton County sheriff’s deputies in Newton. Officials said the three men from Honduras were in the country illegally. They could face additional charges.

(Original story posted appears below.)

A manhunt was underway in Newton and Scott counties Tuesday night.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96-mile marker.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol CTED are involved in the search.

Images of the three are not of the highest quality.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96 mile marker. (Newton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

