2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill Road.(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed three fatalities and one person being airlifted with severe injuries in relation to a two-vehicle crash just outside of Ellisville on Wednesday.

Two other people involved in the wreck declined medical transport, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill Road.

JCSD reported that MS-588 is now open to traffic.

MHP is handling the investigation.

JCSD, the Jones County Coroner’s Office, EMServ Ambulance Service and several Jones County volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

