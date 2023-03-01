Things To Know Wednesday, March 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother

Cornelius Fairley is a six-year-old boy whose favorite superhero is Batman, plays baseball and loves to play the drums. “I got a drum set at my house,” he said. “My mommy and my daddy bought those drum sets. It’s a kid drum set but I want a real one.” While his favorite hero is a fictional one, he quickly became a real hero in Picayune. After finding his mother unconscious from a seizure, Fairley called 911 and told dispatchers what happened. “I called 911 because she wasn’t waking up,” Fairley said. Full story here .

2. 5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Hinds County. The incident left five adults and three children injured. It happened at 6:19 p.m. on Tuesday on I-55 near the 76-mile marker. According to MHP, a 2014 Nissan Versa, a 2017 Nissan Maxima, and a 2008 Pontiac G6 traveled south on I-55 when the G6 collided with the Maxima and Versa. The crash did not injure the driver of the Nissan Maxima. However, the driver of the Versa and the driver and passenger of the G6 did receive injuries and were transported to UMMC in Jackson.

3. Manhunt underway after 3 illegal immigrants escape ICE vehicle in Mississippi

Three men in the U.S. illegally are at large Tuesday night, and a manhunt is underway through a wooded area in parts of Scott and Newton Counties. The men, all from Honduras, were being transported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers when they escaped the ICE vehicle at a Love’s truck stop off Highway 20. Two of the men managed to remove the handcuffs. The third was still cuffed when last seen, according to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee. In addition to charges related to their alien status, at least one is expected to be charged with burglary and at least one with driving under the influence, Lee said. Officers from Newton, Scott, and Rankin County Sheriff’s Departments, including at least one K-9 unit and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are all involved in the search.

