In special election, Clinton residents vote against selling medical marijuana in the city

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton residents voted against the sell of medical marijuana in the city in a special election on Tuesday.

Final Count:

1,380 (59.5%) against

938 (40.5%) in favor

Poll workers saw a tremendous turnout that they say they haven’t seen in a long time. Hundreds of residents packed out the Traceway Park Administration building to cast their vote to decide the future for Clinton as it pertains to medical marijuana.

Voters admitted many of them remain divided on this topic.

“I’m somewhat against it. I don’t think the oil for people with seizures and so forth is truly wrong, but my daughter lives in Denver, and they passed it several years ago, and according to her, it’s nothing but a disaster,” said Dianthia Stafford, a Clinton resident.

“I’m going to vote today on medical marijuana,” said Shelly Parker, a Clinton resident. “My personal opinion is that it helps a lot of people.”

The special election comes after the city opted out of the program last year. Many residents who signed a petition to get it on the ballot are glad Election Day is here. However, some argue it’s better to have medical marijuana in neighboring cities and not in Clinton.

“As the mayor stated, you can go to Jackson and get it, so it’s not a real deep economic impact where it’s going to boost the economy,” Clinton resident Joseph Henderson said.

”The resident voted for medical marijuana to be legal, and the divide between Jackson and Clinton is a disgrace,” said Veria Davis, a Clinton resident.

Others say they see the economic benefits the program could bring.

“It can bring a lot of tax revenue to the city and the state in general, and it will really help our city prosper and move into the next century,” Kathie Geharis, a Clinton resident said.

