Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures

A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.(City of Bend Police Department)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A K-9 in Oregon has retired after more than five years on the job and 900 deployments.

According to the Bend Police Department, K-9 Kim, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired on Jan. 31 after arriving in Bend in October 2017.

Kim and her first handler, Officer Kevin Uballez, were certified by the Oregon Police Canine Association in 2017. In November 2021, the department said Kim partnered with Corporal James Kinsella.

Bend police said throughout the course of her career, Kim was deployed 913 times and assisted on the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team until her retirement.

Police said Kim tallied 98 captures, located eight pieces of evidence and participated in 35 community demonstrations.

Though small in stature, police said Kim was fierce and tenacious. She was also gentle and loving when she wasn’t actively working.

Police said Kim will live with a retired K-9 handler and trainer in Oregon.

“Kim was an invaluable member of our team, and we thank her for her service. She will be greatly missed,” the police department shared in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85
Belhaven residents hope violent crime doesn’t escalate after fatal drive by shooting
Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference
A Robb Elementary School student who lost her best friend in the Uvalde shooting spoke Tuesday...
Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas’ police chief