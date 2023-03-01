Pike Co. man shot while driving down the road, suspect captured

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man is behind bars and charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot a man that was driving.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

attempted murder

possession of a stolen firearm

warrants for disorderly conduct

resisting arrest

simple assault domestic

probation violation

The incident happened in the Pricedale community on February 22.

The victim identified Smith, which ultimately led to an arrest after a short chase where the suspect attempted to discard a pistol, investigators say.

A bond has not been set for the felony charges.

