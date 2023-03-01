Pike Co. man shot while driving down the road, suspect captured
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man is behind bars and charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot a man that was driving.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Smith was arrested and charged with the following:
- attempted murder
- possession of a stolen firearm
- warrants for disorderly conduct
- resisting arrest
- simple assault domestic
- probation violation
The incident happened in the Pricedale community on February 22.
The victim identified Smith, which ultimately led to an arrest after a short chase where the suspect attempted to discard a pistol, investigators say.
A bond has not been set for the felony charges.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.