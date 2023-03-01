Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Pike Co. man shot while driving down the road, suspect captured

Pike Co. man shot while driving down the road, suspect captured
Pike Co. man shot while driving down the road, suspect captured(PCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pike County man is behind bars and charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot a man that was driving.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Corey Smith was arrested and charged with the following:

  • attempted murder
  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • warrants for disorderly conduct
  • resisting arrest
  • simple assault domestic
  • probation violation

The incident happened in the Pricedale community on February 22.

The victim identified Smith, which ultimately led to an arrest after a short chase where the suspect attempted to discard a pistol, investigators say.

A bond has not been set for the felony charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
5 adults, 3 children injured in three-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi

Latest News

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
MSDH: Daycare where child nearly drowned did not have enough staff, pool not secure
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business