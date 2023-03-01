Picayune 6-year-old named hero after calling 911 for his mother

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cornelius Fairley is a six-year-old boy whose favorite superhero is Batman, plays baseball and loves to play the drums.

“I got a drum set at my house,” he said. “My mommy and my daddy bought those drum sets. It’s a kid drum set but I want a real one.”

While his favorite hero is a fictional one, he quickly became a real hero in Picayune. After finding his mother unconscious from a seizure, Fairley called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.

“I called 911 because she wasn’t waking up,” Fairley said.

“Thank You Jesus because without him having the knowledge to do so, we don’t know what would’ve happened,” said Cornelia Andrews, Fairley’s grandmother.

Cornelius’ mom was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on Dec. 19, 2022, and is still continuing to face health issues.

“When they found it, unfortunately, it had spread to her liver and lungs,” Andrews said. “And a couple of weeks ago we found out it had spread to the brain as well.”

Despite the current situation, Andrews said their faith along with Cornelius are helping to keep the family spirits high.

“He’s always thinking ‘I want to give this to my mommy,’” she said. “You know some kids go into the store ‘can I have this for myself, can I have this.’ But he was more so trying to get something that would give a smile on his mommy’s face.”

Andrews said he would always think about his mom before thinking about himself.

“The other day we went into the Dollar Tree getting something and when he came back, he was like ‘Glamma look what I have,’ and he picked up different colored flowers and said ‘I want to take this to my mommy.’”

Despite the community praising his quick act, the little hero said he only has one wish.

“I love you mommy and I hope you come back soon or if the hospital tells you that you have to come back home,” Fairley said.

The boy was honored earlier this month by Picayune’s city council and even led the city’s Mardi Gras parade with the police department.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so through their GoFundMe.

