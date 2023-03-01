MHSAA semi-final results, Feb. 28
Highlights and scores from local teams from Tuesday’s action at the Mississippi Coliseum
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two area teams advanced to the state championship game with wins on Tuesday: the Callaway girls’ basketball team, and the Lake girls’ basketball team. The Chargers will face West Jones on Friday at 5:00, the Hornets will play Heidelberg Friday at 1:00.
Tuesday’s scores from area teams:
5A Girls
Callaway 68 def. Laurel 37
5A Boys
Hattiesburg 61 def. Canton 51
Picayune 60 def. Provine 49
2A Girls
Lake 60 def. Belmont 48
2A Boys
Northside 57 def. Bogue Chitto 40
