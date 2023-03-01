Careers
MHSAA semi-final results, Feb. 28

Highlights and scores from local teams from Tuesday’s action at the Mississippi Coliseum
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two area teams advanced to the state championship game with wins on Tuesday: the Callaway girls’ basketball team, and the Lake girls’ basketball team. The Chargers will face West Jones on Friday at 5:00, the Hornets will play Heidelberg Friday at 1:00.

Tuesday’s scores from area teams:

5A Girls

Callaway 68 def. Laurel 37

5A Boys

Hattiesburg 61 def. Canton 51

Picayune 60 def. Provine 49

2A Girls

Lake 60 def. Belmont 48

2A Boys

Northside 57 def. Bogue Chitto 40

