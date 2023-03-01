Large FBI presence at two Ridgeland businesses

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A large FBI presence was seen at two businesses off of Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland on Wednesday morning.

WLBT crews watched as FBI agents actively scoured the two office buildings. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises.

3 On Your Side has received reports of a possible raid, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.