Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
By Christopher Fields and WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A large FBI presence was seen at a business off of Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland on Wednesday morning.

WLBT crews watched as FBI agents actively scoured the office building. The agents also put up crime scene tape around the premises.

3 On Your Side has received reports of a possible raid, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

