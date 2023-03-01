Jackson State baseball completes third-straight comeback to down Arkansas-Pine Bluff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Tigers complete their third comeback in as many days on the diamond, beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Braddy Field Tuesday night.

After securing their first win of the season this past Saturday against Mississippi Valley State University, The Lions looked poised to clinch another win in Mississippi after leading 6-3 at the top of the sixth inning.

The Tigers, as we’ve seen so far this season, have no quit in them and turned their fortunes around in the bottom of the sixth inning at their home field.

With JSU base-runners on first and second base, shortstop Colby Guy placed a bunt down the third base line and advanced to second base. Right fielder Caleb Evans crossed home plate and catcher Marshal Luiz reached third base to cut the Lions’ lead to two scores.

Second baseman Daniel Bannon reached first base on a throwing error by the UAPB second baseman the play after the score, which resulted in Guy advancing to third and Luiz scoring a run.

Pinch hitter Marcus Atterberry reached first base on a fielder’s choice as Guy stole home to tie the game 6-6 to end the sixth inning.

The scoring wasn’t over for the Tigers as they completed the late-game comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning. Left fielder Jordon Smiley tripled and then scored on a wild pitch with Evans scoring shortly after to increase the JSU lead to 8-6.

Jackson State’s first lead since the bottom of the second inning remained firm as a usual starting pitcher Jesse Caver entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and threw two shutout innings, giving up one hit, one walk, and fanning three Lions’ batters.

Closer Erick Gonzales recorded his second save of the year for Jackson State and only allowed one hit and a walk in the ninth inning with no runs scored for the opposing team, sealing the win for the Tigers.

At the plate, the Tigers were paced by Smiley, who went 1-4 on the day with a triple and an RBI. Junior Justin Johnson had a good night in the batter’s box as well, going 1-4 with a triple and an RBI also.

JSU standout Ty Hill went hitless for the first time this season, breaking his 19-game hitting streak that dated all the way back to last season.

However, his on-base streak extended to 20 games after being walked twice Tuesday night.

The Jackson State Tigers have now won four consecutive games for the first time in the 2023 season and improved to a winning record of 6-2.

JSU will put their win streak on the line in a doubleheader against in-town foes Tougaloo College Wednesday afternoon.

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 3 p.m. and the second is set for 6 p.m. Both games will be hosted at Braddy Field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.