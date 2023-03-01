Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Jackson Councilmen react to changes made to HB 1020

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Senate made some major adjustments to House Bill 1020 last week. Those changes are sparking a much different reaction, with Jackson city leaders more on board with state help.

Weeks of heated debate over House Bill 1020 led the State Senate to make some major adjustments, including expanding Capitol Police jurisdiction from just Northeast Jackson to the entire city and not creating a separate judicial district with state-appointed judges. This is something city council members said they can support.

“Poor neighborhoods of Jackson, they’re concerned that we need all the protection we can get from criminals and crime. Whatever they can do to make Eastover safe can make my ward safe,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

“Everybody needs to be safe. It shouldn’t be just focused on my ward. I mean, move across the city to be safer,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee spoke with state lawmakers about the changes and said she’s on board with the latest version as long as the separate judicial system isn’t part of the plan.

Councilman Stokes said he’s not concerned with that amendment because it’s nothing new for the city.

“You have emergencies, and through these emergencies, they’ve already been appointed judge. So you know, whatever it takes to make everybody safe and make the system work,” Stokes said.

However, Councilman Vernon Hartley said while the new version is ideal in his eyes, he’d like to see a few steps taken before anything involving the city is signed into law.

“No one wants to be regulated by some entity without having a personal stake in it. You know, we have taxpayers. I would love to have the legislators who’s crafting these bills to come and sit down and talk with us. Before you pass something that’s going to affect us, come to us,” Hartley said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Lee Murphy
Pearl Police arrest man after high speed chase through multiple cities
Former JPD officer recently arrested by Ridgeland Police.
Former JPD officer arrested with badge in car, despite being fired weeks prior
Weems was arrested in connection with killing his wife and unborn child.
Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child
Jackson Police Department
Two teens shot multiple times, killed in separate Jackson incidents
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Cal Green
City of Natchez appoints first female police chief
Governor Tate Reeves signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law
Jackson council members react to changes made to HB 1020
Anti-COVID-19 vaccine supporters host medical freedom conference