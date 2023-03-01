Jackson Councilmen react to changes made to HB 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Senate made some major adjustments to House Bill 1020 last week. Those changes are sparking a much different reaction, with Jackson city leaders more on board with state help.

Weeks of heated debate over House Bill 1020 led the State Senate to make some major adjustments, including expanding Capitol Police jurisdiction from just Northeast Jackson to the entire city and not creating a separate judicial district with state-appointed judges. This is something city council members said they can support.

“Poor neighborhoods of Jackson, they’re concerned that we need all the protection we can get from criminals and crime. Whatever they can do to make Eastover safe can make my ward safe,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

“Everybody needs to be safe. It shouldn’t be just focused on my ward. I mean, move across the city to be safer,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee spoke with state lawmakers about the changes and said she’s on board with the latest version as long as the separate judicial system isn’t part of the plan.

Councilman Stokes said he’s not concerned with that amendment because it’s nothing new for the city.

“You have emergencies, and through these emergencies, they’ve already been appointed judge. So you know, whatever it takes to make everybody safe and make the system work,” Stokes said.

However, Councilman Vernon Hartley said while the new version is ideal in his eyes, he’d like to see a few steps taken before anything involving the city is signed into law.

“No one wants to be regulated by some entity without having a personal stake in it. You know, we have taxpayers. I would love to have the legislators who’s crafting these bills to come and sit down and talk with us. Before you pass something that’s going to affect us, come to us,” Hartley said.

